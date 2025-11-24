Parliamentarians From 20 European Countries Issue Statement On Peace Talks And Conditions For Ending War In Ukraine
“Genuine negotiations cannot begin with Ukraine being asked to pre-emptively accept Russian demands. The era of empires is over, and Europe will never accept as legitimate any notion of Russian 'security interests' that extend beyond its borders or presume the right to shape Europe's security order,” the statement reads.
The document, signed by representatives from France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and other countries, emphasizes that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and the future peace“will shape European security for generations and affect the existential interests of all Europeans.”
Such peace cannot be achieved by conceding to or rewarding the aggressor;“it requires sustained pressure on Russia and unwavering support for Ukraine for any solution to succeed,” the statement says.
It also highlights the need for real and“legally binding” security guarantees for Ukraine, without any restrictions on its armed forces or policies.
“Europe must stand united, principled, and unflinching. Our values, our security, and the future of our continent depend on ensuring that any peace achieved is worthy of the sacrifices made and of Ukraine's bravery and resilience - a peace rooted in justice, law, and lasting security,” the document states.Read also: UK comments on peace talks in Geneva: Some issues to be discussed in coming days
As reported, the European Commission has welcomed the constructive progress made during recent talks on a potential peace in Ukraine held over the weekend, while cautioning that“much work still lies ahead.”
