Uaeindia Flights Cancelled, Diverted As Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia Spreads

Flights between India and GCC countries have been disrupted due to volcanic ash from Ethiopia's Hauli Gubbi. The ash clouds have spread into the Red Sea and are affecting high-altitude routes between the two regions, according to ANI.

Flights cancelled between India and GCC countries

Air India announced that some of its flights have been cancelled. "The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," it said in a statement.

Akasa Air has cancelled all flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi from November 24 to 25, according to ANI. "Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled," an Akasa Air spokesperson said. Passengers were offered either a full refund or complimentary rebooking within seven days.

IndiGo said it was working with international aviation bodies to minimise inconvenience to passengers. As a precautionary measure, its Kannur-Abu Dhabi flight (6E1433) was diverted to Ahmedabad when the ash drifted closer to Indian airspace.