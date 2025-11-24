New Year's Eve In Dubai: Prices Go Up To Dh12,000 For Front Seat View Of Burj Khalifa

With the New Year's Eve more than a month away, table bookings at restaurants with Burj Khalifa view have begun in full swing. Some eateries have premium table booking starting at Dh12,000 while others have a first-come-first-serve policy.

At Günaydin restaurant in Souq Al Bahar, one of only two premium tables will charge Dh12,000 per person. The package includes meals according to a set menu and champagne for the table. It will offer an unobstructed view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks right from the table. Other packages at the restaurant range from Dh5,000 per person for inside the eatery to Dh8,500 for outdoor tables.

Every New Year's Eve, hundreds of people make their way to the Dubai Mall and surrounding area to watch the iconic laser, light and firework show centred around the illuminated Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain.

Some people wait 12 hours or more to beat the crowds. Roads around the mall begin closing as early as 4pm to enable authorities to control the crowds effectively.

Another restaurant at Souq Al Bahar, The Meat Co, has a four-course festive menu which begins at 7pm. Guests at the lower terrace, which offers full view of the Burj Khalifa, and partial view of the Dubai fountain, must spend at least Dh5,000 per menu. Those seated at the upper terrace and inside will have a minimum spend of Dh4,000 and Dh3,000 respectively.

DJ party, unlimited food

Several restaurants in Dubai Mall are offering seats at their eatery for varying prices. At Indian eatery Mausum, the frontliner tables closest to the edge of the outdoor terrace will cost Dh5,000 per person.

The set menu will feature amuse bouche, appetizers, sharing platters of main course, breads, and desserts. A DJ will play tunes through the evening to ring in the New Year. Other tables at the restaurant will cost between Dh3,000 to Dh4,000.

At Five Guys, diners can get a gold table - an outdoor table with views of the world's tallest tower - for Dh2,200 per person. The package comes with unlimited burgers, sides, and milkshakes throughout the evening. For those who want to sit inside, the price is Dh1,900. Children below the age of 10 have a special discounted rate.

TGI Friday will be putting up special tables outside of their regular seating area to give their guests a view of the fireworks. For a spot at this table, diners must pay Dh3,000. A seat at the regular outdoor terrace will cost Dh2,499 per person.

At Nando's restaurant, the prices will begin at Dh5,000 per person for outdoor seating.

First come, first serve

Meanwhile, at restaurants like Public and Salt, which are located strategically at the mall, there will be a first-come-first-serve policy, with no minimum spend or reservation system in place yet.“We are asking diners to call us four hours before they come on the New Year's Eve,” said a server.“If we have a spot, we will let them know.”

There will be free public viewing areas around the Downtown Dubai area with access granted on a first-come, first-served basis. LED screens along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will also show the live fireworks and entertainment.

On Monday, Emaar announced an eight-day mega New Year celebration that will kick off on December 31 and continue until January 7. Those wanting a front-view seat can purchase tickets to Burj Park for Dh997.5 for adults and Dh577.50 for kids between the ages of 5 and 12.