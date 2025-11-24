Roslyn Petelin

Honorary Associate Professor in Writing, The University of Queensland

I'm the designer and convenor of the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) WRITE101x English Grammar and Style, which has been running on the edX program at The University of Queensland since 2014 and has attracted close to 800,000 students. I previously taught in the award-winning post-graduate program in Writing, Editing, and Publishing that I designed and established in 2000. I have also taught writing and speech communication at the Queensland University of Technology and at Cornell University. I edited the Australian Journal of Communication from 1988-2013 and co-wrote The Professional Writing Guide: Writing Well and Knowing Why with Marsha Durham and Professional Communication: Principles and Applications with Peter Putnis. In 2016, Allen and Unwin published my latest book, How Writing Works: A Field Guide to Effective Writing. I have presented writing and editing workshops in London, New York, and Hong Kong, as well as in Australia, and consult on corporate writing to international organisations. In 2021 I revised my book How Writing Works, which was published by Routledge in 2022. I am currently preparing a third edition for Routledge, UK. Due December 3, 2025.

2019–present Honarary Associate Professor in Writing, The University of Queensland

1997 Griffith University, PhD/Writing

Honarary Life Member Australian & New Zealand Communication Association

