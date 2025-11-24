Hers & His Plumbing Fort Myers Highlights Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Schedule Annual Drain Cleaning

MENAFN - GetNews)



Hers & His Plumbing in Fort Myers is reminding homeowners that fall is the ideal season to schedule routine drain cleaning before busy holiday months arrive.

As homes prepare for more cooking, more entertaining, and more guests, plumbing systems naturally face heavier usage. A preventative drain cleaning can help ensure pipes stay clear, reduce the risk of unexpected backups, and keep plumbing systems flowing as intended.

Routine drain cleaning is an affordable way to catch buildup early-especially grease, soap residue, and food debris that can accumulate inside pipes over time. These blockages tend to get worse quickly once holiday cooking and gatherings begin, and by the time symptoms are visible, the issue is often already significant. Homeowners who take a preventative approach now can avoid inconvenient slow drains or emergency calls during peak family events.

Some of the most common signs of developing drain issues include:



Slow draining sinks or tubs

Frequent gurgling noises after water runs

Unpleasant odors coming from drains

Water backing up into tubs or sinks Needing to use store-bought drain products more than once

Fall also offers an excellent opportunity to assess the health of the home's plumbing. A professional can recommend if other preventative steps-such as sewer inspection or line descaling-will help support the system through the remainder of the year.

Hers & His Plumbing continues to encourage homeowners in Fort Myers and surrounding Southwest Florida communities to make drain maintenance part of their fall checklist for a smoother, stress-free holiday season. Homeowners who want to schedule drain cleaning or ask questions about maintenance services can visit hersandhisplumbin or call (407) 863-2790 for assistance.