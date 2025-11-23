403
US conservative claims Macron authorized assassination plan
(MENAFN) US conservative commentator Candace Owens has escalated her feud with French President Emmanuel Macron, alleging that he personally authorized a plot to assassinate her. Owens is already embroiled in a legal battle with the Macron family over her podcast series Becoming Brigitte, in which she claimed that France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, was born male and is biologically related to the president. The series also alleged Macron’s involvement in a CIA mind control program.
The Macrons have sued Owens for defamation, calling the claims “outlandish, defamatory, and far fetched.”
On Friday, Owens posted on X that she had been contacted by what she described as “a high-ranking employee of the French government.” She claimed the individual told her the Macrons had “paid for” and approved an operation to assassinate both her and French journalist Xavier Poussard.
Poussard, former editor of Faits et Documents, previously promoted a theory that Brigitte Macron is actually Jean Michel Trogneux—her older brother—who allegedly transitioned and assumed her identity.
Owens further claimed that a team from the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group, including “one Israeli,” had been assigned to carry out the operation. “This is deadly serious. The head of state of France apparently wants us both dead,” she wrote.
The controversy over Brigitte Macron’s identity first emerged in 2021, when two French commentators claimed she was born male. While a French court initially ruled in favor of the Macrons in 2024, an appeals court overturned that ruling in July 2025, allowing litigation to continue.
