Leaders Of Northern European, Baltic Countries Reaffirm Support For Ukraine

Ukrinform reports this, citing the statement made by Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

"We have from the outset of Russia's war of aggression stood by Ukraine's side and we will continue to do so." the document states.

The leaders stressed that supporting Ukraine is not only a matter of the country's own security but also about the wider security of Europe.

They noted that Kyiv consistently demonstrates seriousness of intent regarding peace, and that they highly appreciate Zelensky's efforts "to steer Ukraine through these very challenging times."

According to the statement, Ukraine is ready for negotiations and, as Zelensky stated, is working on a document prepared by the United States.

Meanwhile, Russia "has so far not committed to a ceasefire or any steps leading to peace" and continues to strike civilian populations and infrastructure.

The NB8 leaders assured that they fully support decisions that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure greater security and stability for both Ukraine and Europe.

The statement also emphasized that the countries of the region will continue to arm Ukraine and strengthen Europe's defence to deter further Russian aggression, and for as long as Russia's war continues, they will support "strengthening sanctions and wider economic measures."

The leaders addressed the people of Ukraine with the following words: "Your resolve, determination and courage has been truly admirable from the outset of the war. We want you to know that you are not alone and can count on our support."

The NB8 countries include Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday, Zelensky discussed with the leaders of Northern European and Baltic states the work on a plan to end the war.