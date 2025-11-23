When Preity Zinta Described Her Prince Charming

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) We all tend to think about our future partners while young, and during a fun episode of the celebrity chat show, "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", actress Preity Zinta disclosed what all qualities she wants in her Prince Charming.

During the episode, host Farooq Sheikh read a few excerpts from Preity's Slam book, which she wrote as a child.

Under the section, "Describe your handsome hunk", Preity had shared, "He should be sexy, hot, smart, well built, with piercing and romantic eyes. Should be a damn rich person. He should live in style and keep me in style. His presence should send shivers in my body."

Embarrassed by the revelation, Preity immediately blamed it on all the Mills & Boon books she had read back in the day, which made her visualize her future partner in such a detailed and romantic way.

Preity finally found her Prince Charming in Gene Goodenough. The lovebirds got married on 29 February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. They are now proud parents of two twin kids - Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Earlier this month, Preity dropped sneak peeks of her Halloween celebration with her little munchkins and her husband.

Taking to her Instagram, she uploaded a sweet family photo of the three in their respective Halloween costumes; however, Preity herself did not dress up this year. The post also had the twins enjoying themselves while trick-or-treating in the neighbourhood.

"This Halloween was all about Else, Anna, the Police and all things spooky(Two hearts, Ghost and Mage emojis) Trick or treating in the neighbourhood for candy is probably the most wholesome community experience here (red heart emoji) (sic)," the 'Veer Zaara' actress captioned the post.

"There was a time I would get all dressed up for a Halloween Party..... now it's all about the joy on my kids faces and costumes that make them happy (Star-struck emoji) #HappyHalloween #Ting, (sic)" she went on to share.