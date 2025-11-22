G20 Summit: PM Modi Meets German, UK Leaders Hails 'Robust' Ties

PM Modi's Bilateral Meetings

Meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) On the first day of the G20 Summit 2025 in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) held meetings with several key global leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, among others.

Following his interaction with German Chancellor Merz, PM Modi described India-Germany ties as "robust" across multiple sectors, including trade, technology and innovation.

It was wonderful to meet German Chancellor, Mr. Friedrich Merz. India's ties with Germany are robust, especially in areas such as trade, technology, innovation and more.@_FriedrichMerz twitter/ZPAQTdzLQT - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

"It was wonderful to meet German Chancellor, Mr. Friedrich Merz. India's ties with Germany are robust, especially in areas such as trade, technology, innovation and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Talks with British PM Keir Starmer

The Prime Minister also met with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, during which he noted that the India-UK partnership has received "new energy" this year.

It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains.@10DowningStreet @Keir_Starmer twitter/LzQk7QPnaS - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

"It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India-UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains," he added in another X post.

Discussion with UN Chief Antonio Guterres

PM Modi held a " very productive conversation" with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres on the sidelines of the Summit, emphasising India's continued engagement on global issues and multilateral cooperation.

A very productive conversation with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. António Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 Johannesburg Summit.@UN @antonioguterres twitter/aPtCzWGXDJ - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

"A very productive conversation with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 Johannesburg Summit," the PM said in a post on X.

PM Modi Addresses G20 Summit

Focus on Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

Speaking at the first session of the G20 Summit, PM Modi emphasised the need to reconsider global development parameters, particularly as Africa hosts the G20 Summit for the first time.

"Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focused on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism, offer a way forward," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Proposals for Global Progress

"I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing. Africa's progress is vital for global progress. India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India's G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade," he added. (ANI)

