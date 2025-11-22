Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army JCO, Agniveer Die In Poonch Accidents

Army JCO, Agniveer Die In Poonch Accidents


2025-11-22 03:11:17
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File phot of army soldiers

Mendhar/Jammu- A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Army and an Agniveer died in separate incidents in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

JCO Sajeesh K, a resident of Kerala, was leading a search party in the Seri Mastan area of Behramgalla on Friday evening when he lost balance while negotiating a steep slope and fell into a deep gorge, the officials said

Army troops launched a rescue operation and recovered the body of the JCO, who died on the spot. The body was sent to his home town after completion of legal and medical formalities, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army's White Knight Corps paid tributes to the fallen soldier.

“General Officer Commanding White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Subedar (Operator) Sajeesh K, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol on Nov 21. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the Army said.

MENAFN22112025000215011059ID1110383321



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search