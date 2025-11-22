Army JCO, Agniveer Die In Poonch Accidents

File phot of army soldiers

Mendhar/Jammu- A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Army and an Agniveer died in separate incidents in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

JCO Sajeesh K, a resident of Kerala, was leading a search party in the Seri Mastan area of Behramgalla on Friday evening when he lost balance while negotiating a steep slope and fell into a deep gorge, the officials said

Army troops launched a rescue operation and recovered the body of the JCO, who died on the spot. The body was sent to his home town after completion of legal and medical formalities, they said.

The Army's White Knight Corps paid tributes to the fallen soldier.

“General Officer Commanding White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Subedar (Operator) Sajeesh K, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol on Nov 21. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the Army said.