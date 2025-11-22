403
Israeli drone strike kills one in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone strike on Saturday morning in southern Lebanon killed one person, according to local media, despite a ceasefire that has officially been in effect since late 2024.
Lebanon’s state news agency reported that the drone struck a vehicle traveling on Zawtar El Charqiyeh road in the Ain Al-Samahiya area of Nabatieh district. No immediate response was issued by either Israeli or Lebanese authorities regarding the incident.
The attack follows another Israeli airstrike the previous day in the Froun area of Bint Jbeil district, which reportedly killed one person. The Israeli military claimed that strike targeted a Hezbollah member.
Tensions in southern Lebanon have escalated in recent weeks as Israel has carried out near-daily air raids, citing the need to target Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have reportedly killed over 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000.
According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 331 people have been killed and 945 wounded by Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024. The UN Interim Force in Lebanon has documented more than 10,000 Israeli air and ground violations since the agreement.
Under the ceasefire terms, Israeli forces were expected to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January, but reports indicate they remain stationed at five border outposts.
