403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Angola Launches Groundbreaking Youth Employment Project
(MENAFN) The Angolan government has introduced an ambitious Youth Employment and Opportunities Project for 2025-2029, backed by a $250 million investment from the World Bank, aiming to generate 500,000 jobs for young people.
The Cabinet Council approved the initiative on Wednesday, with a focus on expanding job prospects for youth while giving priority to women and individuals with disabilities.
Teresa Dias, Angola’s Minister of Public Administration, Labor, and Social Security, explained that the initiative began in 2023 following a World Bank analysis recommending a strategy to stimulate job creation by enhancing short-term productivity and investing in human capital.
Dias highlighted that the program, which received approval from the bank in March, aims to assist vulnerable youth aged 16 to 35. Its focus is on removing obstacles in the job market, providing incentives for businesses to employ recent graduates, fostering green and digital job opportunities, encouraging entrepreneurship, and enhancing the quality of current employment.
The government targets empowering 100,000 vulnerable youth with economic opportunities, assisting 5,000 entrepreneurs showing growth potential, and creating employment access for 400,000 others. Officials expect the project to significantly reduce Angola’s persistently high unemployment rate.
The Cabinet Council approved the initiative on Wednesday, with a focus on expanding job prospects for youth while giving priority to women and individuals with disabilities.
Teresa Dias, Angola’s Minister of Public Administration, Labor, and Social Security, explained that the initiative began in 2023 following a World Bank analysis recommending a strategy to stimulate job creation by enhancing short-term productivity and investing in human capital.
Dias highlighted that the program, which received approval from the bank in March, aims to assist vulnerable youth aged 16 to 35. Its focus is on removing obstacles in the job market, providing incentives for businesses to employ recent graduates, fostering green and digital job opportunities, encouraging entrepreneurship, and enhancing the quality of current employment.
The government targets empowering 100,000 vulnerable youth with economic opportunities, assisting 5,000 entrepreneurs showing growth potential, and creating employment access for 400,000 others. Officials expect the project to significantly reduce Angola’s persistently high unemployment rate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment