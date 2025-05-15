Announcing The Launch Of Delay Defense - A First-Of-Its-Kind Indemnified Membership To Rescue Travelers From All Forms Of Flight Chaos

Delay Defense is at the forefront of the growing crisis facing the U.S. airport system, which has already left thousands of passengers stranded due to canceled or severely delayed flights. With the summer travel season fast approaching and cancellation rates on the rise, travel disruptions are poised to affect millions more. This is only the beginning: The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a multi-year overhaul of the nation's air traffic control infrastructure, which is expected to cause both planned and unexpected outages and delays nationwide. As Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy warned, "What you saw at Newark, you will see variations of that throughout the airspace in the coming years."

Created to address the growing gaps in airline and credit card assistance policies, Delay Defense steps in the moment travel plans go awry. Whether it's a delay, cancellation, missed connection, or diversion, members gain 24/7 access to expert travel consultants who can quickly rebook flights-even on a different airline or at a different airport-and arrange for overnight accommodations, all without incurring any out-of-pocket expenses.

"Travelers today are completely in the dark when it comes to their rights and options when flights go wrong," said Ross Thompson , Founder and CEO of Delay Defense. "When a flight to Milan was forced to return to New York after four hours in the air due to an unruly passenger, travelers were left with meal vouchers-nothing more-because it wasn't technically the airline's fault. We created a better way to protect passengers."

Delay Defense Membership Highlights:



Available as single-trip or annual memberships



Membership starts at just $5 per round trip.



Instant intervention during delays, cancellations, missed connections, and in-flight diversions.



No out-of-pocket costs for rebooking fees, new tickets, or overnight hotels.

Live 24/7 access to dedicated travel specialists.

The company also emphasizes its commitment to real-time support and compassionate care. Thompson shared another example: "Earlier this year, an 18-year-old traveling from the U.S. to Brazil was stranded overnight after her flight was canceled. The airline refused her a hotel voucher due to her age. Stories like these are far too common. Delay Defense offers peace of mind and practical solutions when travelers need them most."

As flight disruptions become more frequent and unpredictable, Delay Defense is redefining what true travel protection looks like -acting as a personal travel assistant, financial safeguard, and stress-reliever all in one.

