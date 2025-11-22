403
Canada probes alleges U.S. loophole in arms shipments to Israel
(MENAFN) Global Affairs Canada confirmed Friday that it is reviewing a report detailing how Canadian military equipment continues to reach Israel through U.S. weapons facilities, despite Ottawa’s freeze on export permits that could be used in the Gaza conflict.
"Global Affairs is aware of the report and is reviewing it," spokesperson Samantha Lafleur said in a statement. "Canada has not approved any new permits for items to Israel that could be used in the current conflict in Gaza since January 8, 2024."
The report, titled “Exposing the U.S. Loophole: How Canadian F-35 Parts and Explosives Reach Israel,” claims that hundreds of shipments from Canadian military manufacturers are routed through U.S. factories that produce Israel’s fighter jets, bombs, and artillery. It also highlights that Canadian facilities serve as a transit point for European-made TNT destined for U.S. bomb producers and that Canadian F-35 components were shipped to Israel just days after arriving in the U.S., according to the report.
Lafleur noted that Canada has not issued any new export permits for Israel since the freeze. "In 2024, Canada suspended approximately 30 export permits for items destined to Israel that could have conceivably later been incorporated into items that could be used in that conflict," she said.
"All permits suspended in 2024 remain suspended and cannot be used to export to Israel."
She added that all applications for export continue to undergo strict legal scrutiny under Canada’s risk assessment framework, which includes criteria in the Arms Trade Treaty and the Export and Import Permits Act. "Any items requiring an export permit adhere to Canada's rigorous export permit regime," Lafleur said. "Exporting controlled goods or technology without a valid permit is a violation of Canadian law and may result in enforcement actions, including fines, seizure of goods, and potential criminal prosecution."
Human rights groups have criticized Canada for its role in the arms supply chain linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Advocates argue there are loopholes in oversight and that Canadian military goods continue to flow indirectly to Israel.
Rachel Small of World Beyond War said the report confirms that, "despite our government's attempts to placate us, to create the illusion of having addressed Canada's arming of Israel…Canadian-made military goods have continued to flow to Israel this entire time."
Haneen Muhanna from the Palestinian Youth Movement described the so-called “U.S. loophole” as a way for Canada to "continually claim innocence, while its weapon trade continues to go through the United States unchecked."
NDP lawmaker Jenny Kwan also said the report shows that "the Liberal government can no longer claim ignorance or distance."
