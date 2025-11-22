403
Ukraine’s Umerov rejects claims of altering US peace proposal
(MENAFN) Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, denied on Friday that he had any role in negotiating or modifying a reported U.S. peace plan during his recent trip to Washington, D.C.
In a statement on Telegram, Umerov described his work in the U.S. as “purely logistical.” He explained, “While on assignment in the US, my responsibilities were technical -- arranging meetings and preparing dialogues. I did not provide any assessments or, especially, approve any clauses. That falls outside my purview and violates procedures.”
He also rejected media reports claiming he had “approved” or “deleted points” from the plan, saying, “These are examples of unchecked information arising outside the context of consultations.”
Umerov’s remarks followed the publication of a 28-point list by Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko on Nov. 20, which he described as a new peace plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to Umerov, technical teams are continuing to review proposals within the guiding principles of Ukraine — sovereignty, citizen security, and a fair peace.
In contrast, reports from U.S. outlets suggested that President Zelenskyy had authorized Umerov to negotiate the plan with a U.S. presidential envoy, with some of Umerov’s input reportedly reflected in the draft. A Ukrainian official later clarified that Umerov did not accept the plan’s provisions and that Kyiv opposes many of its points.
The proposed plan reportedly calls for Ukraine to renounce NATO membership, acknowledge Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as de facto Russian-controlled, and withdraw troops from Donbas to form a demilitarized zone, while receiving security guarantees modeled on NATO’s collective defense principle.
Zelenskyy has indicated he plans to discuss the proposals with Trump in the near future, while the Kremlin has stated that no further meetings have taken place since the U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska in August.
