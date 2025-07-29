Rudolph Libbe Group Continues Its Steady Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The magazine recently released its Top 400 list, ranking the contractor No. 76 in the country with $1.731 billion in revenue in 2024, a rise from 2023's revenue of $1.5 billion. The second largest Ohio-based contractor by 2024 revenue, Rudolph Libbe Group is also the state's top homegrown industrial builder, with more than twice the amount of 2024 revenue from building manufacturing facilities than its closest Ohio-based competitor.RLG was also ranked No. 47 on ENR's Top 50 Domestic Building/Manufacturing by Revenue list.

Rudolph Libbe recently completed a 2.66-million-square-foot final assembly shop, paint shop and body shop for Ford Motor Co. at its Ohio Assembly Plant in Sheffield, Ohio. The project used 18,000 tons of structural steel, 75,000 cubic yards of concrete and required 1.6 million work hours with more than 2,200 workers having on-site involvement.

"Many of our customers are repeat customers who know and appreciate our commitment to safety, quality work and expert project management," said Jeff Schaller, President of Rudolph Libbe Inc., one of the Rudolph Libbe Group companies that provides project management and self-perform construction services.

"Our access to an exceptionally talented labor pool that is committed to safety and doing the job right every time sustains our growth," said Scott Kepp, President of GEM Inc., one of the Rudolph Libbe Group companies that supplies many of the trades workers on Rudolph Libbe's projects.

Rudolph Libbe Group also was recently ranked the No. 1 contractor in Northeast Ohio by Crain's Cleveland Business, which also ranks contractors by 2024 revenue. Crain's reported that Rudolph Libbe, which was No. 2 on the publication's list last year, had $551 million in 2024 revenue in Northeast Ohio, a 77.5% increase over 2023's revenue when it was No. 2 on Crain's list.

The Rudolph Libbe Group of Companies delivers expert construction and facility services with a customer-first approach that optimize operations, maximize investments and enhance business performance at every stage. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, GEM Service, and Rudolph Libbe Properties, provides support ranging from site selection and construction to process improvements, energy solutions and ongoing facility management. With a high customer retention rate for more than 70 years, The Rudolph Libbe Group has performed work for customers in 30 states from our offices in Northwest Ohio, Northeast Ohio, Southeast Michigan, Central Ohio and Lima, Ohio.

Markets served include automotive, chemical, food processing, health care, industrial/manufacturing, institutional, metals, power/petrochemical, refining, education, commercial/retail, hospitality/recreation and warehouse/distribution.

