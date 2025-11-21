Propme AI Announces New Property-Data Automation Platform To Support Real Estate Professionals In Australia

Melbourne, Australia - November 21, 2025 - As real estate teams face tightening budgets, staffing shortages, and rising expectations for video content, PropMe AI an Australian proptech company incubated by Sparkquest AI has launched a breakthrough platform that enables agents to produce presenter-led property walkthrough videos without hiring videographers or stepping in front of a camera.

Positioned as“The real estate skills shortage has met its match,” PropMe AI converts standard listing photos into HD walkthrough videos featuring a consistent, on-brand digital presenter. The platform eliminates the need for specialist video crews, on-site shoots, or additional staff time, directly addressing the resourcing challenges confronting agencies of all sizes.

“As demand for video accelerates, many agencies are expected to create more content with fewer people,” said Barry Freeman, Founder of PropMe AI.“PropMe gives them a fast, scalable way to produce high-quality, presenter-led walkthroughs without equipment, filming logistics, or extra headcount.”

The PropMe AI workflow is designed for speed and simplicity:



Upload listing photos

Select or customise an AI presenter

Adjust narration style, tone and music Generate a ready-to-publish HD video

Most videos are delivered in under 30 minutes, helping marketing teams scale content output without straining internal resources.

Suitable for residential, rental, commercial, and short-stay properties, PropMe AI offers both single-video creation and bulk credit options. Pricing is described as a fraction of traditional video production costs, with bulk discounts making large-volume production significantly cheaper than any conventional method.

“Presenter-led content is no longer a nice-to-have it's an expectation,” Freeman added.“PropMe AI removes the cost, time and performance pressure that usually comes with producing this kind of content, allowing agencies to deliver more video than ever before.”

PropMe AI is now available to real estate professionals across Australia and internationally. Additional information, feature overviews, and example videos are available on the PropMe AI website.

About PropMe AI

PropMe AI is born out of SparkQuest AI, an Australian AI agency developing AI-driven tools for various sectors whilst helping organisations leverage AI for real returns. Propme enables property professionals to produce presenter-led digital content through automated video workflows and AI-generated hosts. The platform intends to expand into new AI native marketing tools for the real estate sector.