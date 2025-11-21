Alation Named As A Leader 5X In The Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Metadata Management Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc., the data intelligence company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Metadata Management Solutions for the fifth time. Gartner evaluated 12 metadata management solution providers based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision and placed Alation in the Leaders Quadrant.

“We view being recognized as a Leader for the fifth time underscores Alation's enduring commitment to powering high-value data and AI,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder of Alation.“Metadata is the foundation of AI readiness. In turn, AI is essential to automate, scale, and improve the creation, management, and maintenance of metadata. We think our recognition as a Leader in this report reflects Alation's continued innovation in active metadata management, strong customer satisfaction, and proven ability to help organizations achieve AI readiness through trusted, governed data.”

As Gartner states in the report,“By 2027, the number of organizations adopting active metadata practices will increase by more than 75% across data, analytics, and AI to accelerate automation, insight discovery, and operational efficiency.”

The report notes that one of the primary use cases of metadata management solutions is AI readiness. The solutions support the assessment of the readiness of data for AI by helping evaluate the representativeness of the data, the ongoing qualification of the data, and the contextual governance required for AI implementations.

What Alation Customers are Saying

Alation also maintains a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Gartner Peer InsightsTM in the Metadata Management Solutions category, based on 44 verified customer reviews in the past 12 months. As of November 19, 2025, Alation has received more reviews than any other vendor in this market.

Recent customer feedback includes:



“Alation Transformed our Data Chaos into a Trusted AI-Powered Discovery Hub” - Director of Advanced Analytics in the Manufacturing Industry

“Alation Unites Business and Tech Teams to Democratize Metadata Effectively” - Technical Product Owner in the Consumer Industry “Alation's High Standards and Professionalism Impress Business Team Users” - Data and Analytics in the Retail Industry



In August, Alation introduced Chat with Your Data, a conversational interface that enables users to query and understand data using natural language, making insights more accessible while preserving governance and trust. Building on this momentum, in October, the company launched Alation Agent Studio, a next-generation AI platform that empowers enterprises to deliver production-ready agents and leverage AI to act on structured data with greater accuracy. Together, these innovations highlight Alation's leadership in uniting metadata, AI, and collaboration to drive trusted, data-informed decision-making. Customers such as Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), a global commercial real estate and investment management company, use Alation to query structured lease and property data to help inform lease renewal recommendations.

Learn More:



Download a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solution Read the blog post, “Alation Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Metadata Management Solutions”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, Melody Chien, Thornton Craig, Guido De Simoni, Roxane Edjlali, 19 November 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform; should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content, nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alation

Alation is a data intelligence company. More than 650 global enterprises - including 40% of the Fortune 100 - rely on Alation to realize value from their data and AI initiatives. Customers such as Cisco, DocuSign, Nasdaq, and Pfizer trust Alation's platform for self-service analytics, cloud transformation, data governance, and AI-ready data, fostering data-driven innovation at scale. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Alation has been recognized five times by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces. To learn more, visit

Media Contact:

...