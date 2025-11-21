403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian Beverage Association Picks New Strategic Comms Partner
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW DELHI - Indian Beverage Association (IBA), the industry body representing non-alcoholic beverage companies across India has appointed Kaizzen, an integrated communications firm in India, to drive its public relations, public affairs, and advocacy mandate.
Through this partnership, Kaizzen will lead strategic communication initiatives focused on strengthening IBA's narrative within the public, media, and policy ecosystem. The collaboration will aim to build a transparent and science-led dialogue around key issues such as nutrition, sustainability, and responsible consumption, while also highlighting the beverage industry's contribution to India's economy, innovation, and employment generation.
Kaizzen's role will encompass the design and execution of an integrated PR and advocacy strategy, covering stakeholder engagement, thought leadership, and digital communications. The long-term goal is to create greater awareness, drive informed discussions, and establish the beverage sector as a key contributor to India's growth story.
“We are pleased to win the trust of the Indian Beverage Association, which represents one of India's most dynamic consumer sectors. A 2021–22 ICRIER study shows this sector contributes 13% of India's exports and 6% of industrial investments-an impact we are proud to support. Our goal is to further strengthen IBA's voice in the public and policy ecosystem through informed conversations around the beverage industry," said Vineet Handa, founder and CEO, Kaizzen.
This partnership further expands Kaizzen's growing portfolio in the corporate, FMCG, and public affairs domains, reinforcing its position as a trusted strategic communications partner to leading industry associations and brands.
Through this partnership, Kaizzen will lead strategic communication initiatives focused on strengthening IBA's narrative within the public, media, and policy ecosystem. The collaboration will aim to build a transparent and science-led dialogue around key issues such as nutrition, sustainability, and responsible consumption, while also highlighting the beverage industry's contribution to India's economy, innovation, and employment generation.
Kaizzen's role will encompass the design and execution of an integrated PR and advocacy strategy, covering stakeholder engagement, thought leadership, and digital communications. The long-term goal is to create greater awareness, drive informed discussions, and establish the beverage sector as a key contributor to India's growth story.
“We are pleased to win the trust of the Indian Beverage Association, which represents one of India's most dynamic consumer sectors. A 2021–22 ICRIER study shows this sector contributes 13% of India's exports and 6% of industrial investments-an impact we are proud to support. Our goal is to further strengthen IBA's voice in the public and policy ecosystem through informed conversations around the beverage industry," said Vineet Handa, founder and CEO, Kaizzen.
This partnership further expands Kaizzen's growing portfolio in the corporate, FMCG, and public affairs domains, reinforcing its position as a trusted strategic communications partner to leading industry associations and brands.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment