NFL Star Tom Brady Earns 15× More As Super Bowl Commentator Than As Player- Here's What His Pay Looks Like
Brady signed a 10-year $375 million contract with Fox - a nifty $35.7 million annually, compared to the $25 million he pulled each year, while being among the highest paid (salary only) player in the Super Bowl LV-era, the report said. He also earned from performance bonuses, stock options and brand advertisements.
The report further noted that Brady's career has demonstrated his belief that“failure is amazing” and that putting yourself“in uncomfortable positions” can lead to building confidence and eventual success.
“The reality of your business and career is overcoming adversity. The only way to do that is to fail,” the former star NFL quarterback for the New England Patriots said at Fortune's Global Forum in 2024.
He also pointed to the mindset of owning an error and making efforts to fix it, as important.
Looking back at the start of his commentating career with Fox as a lead NFL analyst, Brady told The Athletic that his performance made him“cringe in real time”. He added that amid learning something new, he would often read all the prepared notes -“TMI” in the former player 's own words - instead of reacting to the matches live.
So, to make improvements he began preparing like a quarterback again - by anticipating the next move, building game plans, scouting matchups. These insights, dubbed the“TB12” method ensured he was better received by viewers his second year as commentator.
Fox saw 6% jump in NFL viewership during the 2025-26 regular season, averaging 18.7 million viewers per game, the network's second-highest average since audience records began in 1988, the Fortune report said.
But this is not the end of learning. Brady told The Athletic.“Even now, I probably have too much information. I think next year I'm going to streamline it even more.”
