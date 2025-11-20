Sacred Transformation Launches Loving Legacies, A Free Pregnancy And Infant Loss Support Program

MENAFN - GetNews)



Originally developed as Part II of the full-spectrum course In Awe, now offered as a stand-alone, open-access resource for grieving families

Sacred Transformation today announced the public release of Loving Legacies, a comprehensive grief and remembrance program for parents and families experiencing miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss. Written as Part II of In Awe: A Guide Through Your Sacred Transformation, Loving Legacies is now being offered completely free, ensuring families in grief can access full and continuous support without cost or barriers.

Loving Legacies provides a complete, structured framework for navigating the emotional, relational, and identity layers of pregnancy and infant loss. The program includes:



A foundational grief-and-remembrance framework

Trauma-informed grounding and regulation practices

Reflection and meaning-making guides

Rituals to honor the baby's life and presence

Partner and family pathways for shared support

Guidance for navigating medical, emotional, and practical layers Legacy-building practices that hold both memory and future

Designed with emotional safety at its core, Loving Legacies offers the same depth and coherence found throughout In Awe, supporting families whose pregnancy journeys move through loss.

“In Awe was designed as a transformational companion for pregnancy, identity, and change, with support for all the ways pregnancy can unfold,” said the program's creator, Maggie Krug.“But once Part II existed-once the grief and remembrance work was written and shaped-there was only one ethical path forward. Loving Legacies needed to be available to any family who experienced loss, whether or not they began inside the full course. It belongs with the people who need it most.”

Loving Legacies is available now at sacredtransformation,with immediate access and without cost.

About Sacred Transformation

Sacred Transformation offers soul-centered programs for families moving through pregnancy, birth, grief, and identity change. Its community-powered model provides different access points to the same complete course, never a light version, with scholarships available to ensure families can access the full depth of the work. Loving Legacies is offered completely free.