Saudi Crown Prince’s Washington visit boosts bilateral ties
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia and the US said the crown prince’s recent trip to Washington further reinforced the deep-rooted strategic relationship between the two nations, according to a joint statement released Thursday by official channels.
Prince Mohammed arrived in the US on Tuesday for a two-day visit — his first in seven years. His previous trip took place in early 2018, when he met then-President Donald Trump during Trump’s first term in office.
After their summit in Washington, the crown prince and Trump “affirmed their deep commitment to the historic bonds of friendship and strategic partnership” and explored new avenues to broaden cooperation “in all fields.”
Prince Mohammed highlighted the “positive outcomes” from Trump’s May 2025 stop in Riyadh, saying the visit pushed bilateral ties “to an unprecedented historic level.”
Both sides also reviewed major regional and global issues, exchanged assessments of ongoing conflicts, and discussed ways to expand every dimension of their strategic cooperation.
The visit saw the signing of several major agreements, including a Strategic Defense Agreement, a Strategic Partnership for Artificial Intelligence, and a joint declaration finalizing negotiations on collaboration in civilian nuclear energy.
Additional arrangements focused on securing supply chains for uranium, metals, permanent magnets and critical minerals; improving processes to support Saudi investment; expanding economic and financial cooperation; coordinating activities in financial markets; mutually recognizing federal vehicle safety standards; and establishing a memorandum of understanding on education and training.
Prince Mohammed and Trump also joined a US-Saudi Investment Forum, where both sides unveiled close to $270 billion in deals and memoranda of understanding.
