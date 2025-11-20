Spaceship Levels Up Business Email Communication Introducing Calendar & Mobile Apps For Spacemail

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Spaceship, the innovative web services platform that streamlines everything needed to build an online presence, announced the release of a built-in calendar and mobile apps for Spacemail, its professional email service. Spacemail was built by the Spaceship team to offer a seamless and secure domain-based email experience to small businesses and freelancers. With the new built-in calendar and mobile apps, Spacemail is becoming a true one-stop solution for business communication, where scalability, ease-of-use & security are crucial.







Spacemail logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Spacemail features include:



Quick setup with UnboxTM - link Spacemail subscription to a domain with one click;

2FA and Password-protected emails for additional layers of security;

AI email drafts to boost productivity;

Jellyfish Anti-Spam protection - smart machine learning filter that protects customer inbox from malicious emails and their contents;

Flexible IMAP/SMTP/POP3 - switch between the protocols for convenience;

Affordable pricing - starting $0.68/month;

Easily scalable - add more mailboxes and storage at any time;

Easy migration from other providers with 3 simple steps;

Built-in calendar for increased productivity; iOS and Android apps for easy mobile access.







Spacemail's new built-in calendar

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



With the Spacemail built-in calendar, users no longer need to switch between apps to manage their inbox and plan their schedule. It's built for team collaboration and productivity, allowing users to organize and manage all events, work calls and emails in the same place. They can create events in one simple click and invite team members.

Spacemail allows users to switch between daily, weekly & monthly views, and use the "Today" button for quick return. All of that wrapped in a clean intuitive design that is making it easy to find free slots in the schedule, create, edit and delete events in a matter of seconds.







Spacemail mobile app

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Spacemail mobile apps for iOS and Android devices enable users to stay connected at any time, even when they are on the go.

Spacemail mobile apps benefits:



Intuitive navigation allows creating, reading and sending emails in seconds;

Drafts started on desktop will continue on mobile, and vice versa;

Push notifications sent to a smartphone - to never miss an important email;

Easy attachment flow - edit, preview and remove files and images in one click; Seamless signatures - it is easy to choose the right signature for each email.

The new built-in calendar and mobile apps make Spacemail a one-stop professional solution for email, scheduling, and collaboration. These updates help teams work more efficiently and stay organized without switching between tools. Try Spacemail starting at $0.68 per month, at spaceship/business-email.

About Spaceship

Spaceship is an ICANN-accredited domain registration and web services platform founded by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Spaceship empowers users to get online faster and easier, bypassing complexities often associated with domains and digital products. Spaceship's trademarked Unbox feature allows users seamless management and simple integration of web products. With over 5 million domains under management, Spaceship is among the fastest-growing web service companies. Unbox and Spaceship are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Namecheap, Inc. To learn more about Spaceship, visit Spaceship.