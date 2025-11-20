Coding And Marking Ink Market Research Report 2024-2030: Innovations In Coding Inks, Eco-Friendly Formulations, And Rising Paper-Based Packaging Demand Fuel Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coding and Marking Ink Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global coding and marking ink market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2030 from $1.82 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.12%

The global coding and marking inks market is highly fragmented, with numerous local and international players. Key companies in this sector include Videojet, Markem-Imaje, Domino Printing Sciences, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, and ITW (Diagraph), along with many domestic manufacturers that cater to local demands and regulations. These firms have established themselves as leaders in the market, boasting strong brand recognition, a wide range of products, and extensive distribution networks.



The market is characterized by a diverse array of global and regional vendors. As international companies expand their presence, regional vendors may find it increasingly difficult to compete. Furthermore, with the rise of product expansions, mergers and acquisitions are expected to intensify competition within the industry. Companies also compete based on features such as safety, durability, tool performance, lifespan, price, and customization options.

APAC dominates the global coding & marking market and accounts for the largest share of around 35% in 2024. The industry is experiencing significant growth, led by stricter regulatory frameworks, rapid industrialization, and a rising need for product traceability. Several end-user industries in the region, such as pharmaceuticals, F&B, automotive, electronics, and consumer goods are adopting innovative coding technologies to ensure compliance and improve the supply chain.

Countries like China and India experience rapid urban population growth, driving the consumption of processed foods, healthcare products, and consumer goods. This urbanization trend, combined with expanding e-commerce penetration and organized retail growth, creates sustained demand for coding and marking systems.

North America represents a significant market for coding and marking technologies, with applications spanning several industries, including pharmaceuticals, food & beverage (F&B), and packaging. The growth in this region is driven by several factors, including stringent regulatory requirements, advances in automation, and an increasing need for product traceability.

The US stands out as the largest market for coding and marking within North America. The e-commerce industry has experienced remarkable growth recently, contributing to the anticipated expansion of offline retail. Categories such as personal care and pet food are predicted to generate high volumes in e-commerce. The rise in Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) within the e-commerce sector is expected to significantly influence the demand for coding and marking systems in the coming years.

IMPACT OF TARIFF

The impact of tariff on coding & marking will be moderate. The tariff war affects the cost of pigments, dyes, and solvents, key raw materials for inks. While local sourcing mitigates some risks, manufacturers reliant on imports face higher input costs, supply chain disruptions, and reduced pricing flexibility. This exerts moderate pressure on production costs and competitiveness across the regional market.

CODING & MARKING INK MARKET TRENDS

Growing Innovations in Coding and Marking Inks

Several vendors catering to the coding & marking ink market have consistently focused on upcoming and new forms of inks or similar solutions for customers. Vendors such as Domino Printing Sciences, Paul Leibinger Inkjet Systems, and Weber Marking Systems, among others, have remained successful in guiding this headwind to their advantage. However, the influx of local vendors has had them own share of success in the same.

Growing Trend of Developing Eco-friendly Inks

The need to have inks that can be removed has risen considerably in the last few years. For instance, several manufacturers across end-user industries are currently seeking inks that are long-lasting, durable, and removable at the end-of-life point if the product is to be recycled. This seems challenging even though the same trend can be expected to become mainstream in the coming years.

Rising Trend of Paper-based Packaging

The global packaging industry is undergoing a strong shift toward paper and fiber-based solutions, driven by sustainability commitments, regulatory pressure, and consumer preference. Governments, especially in the EU and North America, are pushing packaging regulations that prioritize recyclability and the reduction of plastic. There is rising trend of paper-based packaging due to increasing focus on sustainability.

CODING & MARKING INK MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Product Traceability

There is growing demand for product traceability due to growing regulatory pressure, financial risk, rising consumer safety concerns and recall of faulty products across the world. This development is driving the demand for coding and marking solutions, including inks, which play a pivotal role in ensuring products are properly labeled, serialized, and tracked across the supply chain.

Increasing Application in Food & Beverage and Healthcare Industries

The expansion of end-user industries such as food & beverage and healthcare has led to a rise in demand for coding and marking solutions such as bar codes, dates, manufacturing details, and other relevant product information. Also, the need to have such information intact throughout the entire supply chain process remains imminent and necessary. Growing application of coding and marking solutions in food & beverage and healthcare industries will drive demand for high quality coding and marking inks.

Stringent Labeling Regulations

Governments across the globe have introduced stringent labeling regulations for product quality, safety, and traceability. Several industries are required to label their products with specific information, such as lot numbers, expiration dates, ingredients, and barcodes, due to regulations. The government organizations have made product labeling mandatory for maintaining product quality and consumer safety. As regulatory requirements continue to increase globally, the demand for coding and marking solutions, including inks, is expected to grow.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Growing Popularity of Laser Marking Systems

Laser coding is gaining popularity owing to its ability to reduce production downtime while boosting productivity. Since laser marking neither transmits any ink onto any surface nor requires a physical tool impacting that surface, it is a key choice among end-user industry manufacturers.

Ink Migration Challenge

One of the key challenges in the coding & marking ink market is ink migration onto packaged materials. Ink migration occurs when chemicals from printing inks, labels, or coatings leach into the food. Vendors can look up to different alternative solutions for coding and marking to avoid ink migration issues that can negatively impact demand for inks in the market.

