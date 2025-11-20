403
Israel receives major Western military aid shipment
(MENAFN) Israel’s Defense Ministry announced that the 1,000th plane carrying Western military supplies has arrived since the Gaza war began, bringing the total volume of delivered cargo to more than 120,000 tons since Oct. 8, 2023. The ministry described the scale of the operation as the largest of its kind in the country’s history.
The update comes as Washington continues to back Israel militarily throughout the conflict, even as some Western countries distance themselves by limiting or halting their arms transfers. According to reports, Spain issued a royal decree last September to impose a complete arms embargo on Israel, while several others – including the UK, Germany, and Canada – adopted partial restrictions over the past year.
A ministry statement said, “The 1,000th aircraft in the comprehensive military equipment and weapons airlift operation, which commenced immediately following the outbreak of war, has landed in Israel,” calling the airlift “unprecedented.” The most recent shipment, the ministry noted, was received by Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. Amir Baram.
According to the statement, more than 120,000 tons of equipment—ranging from weapons and ammunition to protective gear—have been transported through a combination of 1,000 aircraft and roughly 150 maritime shipments. While the ministry did not specify where the latest deliveries originated, it said the effort is jointly run by the Procurement Directorate, the International Defense Transportation Unit, Israeli missions abroad, the army’s planning divisions, and the air force.
Research cited by reports said the US has supplied Israel with at least $21.7 billion in military support since the Gaza war began two years ago. This includes $17.9 billion provided during the term of former President Joe Biden and $3.8 billion under current President Donald Trump, with some deliveries still pending. The analysis argued that Israel would be unable to continue its campaign in Gaza without this level of assistance.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza—most of them women and children—injured more than 170,000, and devastated much of the territory’s infrastructure.
