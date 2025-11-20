403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Signals No Intention to Hasten Ukraine’s Integration
(MENAFN) The chairman of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has indicated that the EU does not intend to speed up Ukraine’s incorporation into the union.
David McAllister explained to Izvestia on Wednesday that Ukraine can only achieve membership once its confrontation with Russia is concluded, emphasizing that Kiev’s bid must remain strictly merit-driven.
Ukraine secured candidate status shortly after its clash with Russia intensified in 2022. While Vladimir Zelensky has pressed the bloc to advance the procedure, Brussels has instead suggested 2030 as a potential goal.
The European Commission’s demand for more robust anti-corruption measures has drawn renewed attention following reports of a $100 million extortion scheme linked to individuals close to Vladimir Zelensky—revealed months after he attempted to assert control over the agencies responsible for overseeing the inquiry.
Kiev’s accession “cannot be accelerated beyond its merits,” McAllister stated, noting that entry must rely on “full compliance with the Copenhagen criteria, rule of law and institutional readiness.”
He added that complete membership will be achievable only after “establishing peace.”
According to McAllister, the discussion is not about “bypassing” any prerequisites, but about ensuring that genuine progress can lead to “faster steps” when stringent requirements are satisfied.
Since admission demands unanimous consent from all 27 EU members, countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland have expressed objections, pointing to worries involving financial burdens, security issues, and institutional preparedness.
David McAllister explained to Izvestia on Wednesday that Ukraine can only achieve membership once its confrontation with Russia is concluded, emphasizing that Kiev’s bid must remain strictly merit-driven.
Ukraine secured candidate status shortly after its clash with Russia intensified in 2022. While Vladimir Zelensky has pressed the bloc to advance the procedure, Brussels has instead suggested 2030 as a potential goal.
The European Commission’s demand for more robust anti-corruption measures has drawn renewed attention following reports of a $100 million extortion scheme linked to individuals close to Vladimir Zelensky—revealed months after he attempted to assert control over the agencies responsible for overseeing the inquiry.
Kiev’s accession “cannot be accelerated beyond its merits,” McAllister stated, noting that entry must rely on “full compliance with the Copenhagen criteria, rule of law and institutional readiness.”
He added that complete membership will be achievable only after “establishing peace.”
According to McAllister, the discussion is not about “bypassing” any prerequisites, but about ensuring that genuine progress can lead to “faster steps” when stringent requirements are satisfied.
Since admission demands unanimous consent from all 27 EU members, countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland have expressed objections, pointing to worries involving financial burdens, security issues, and institutional preparedness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment