Google Opens Major AI Engineering Center in Taiwan
(MENAFN) Google announced on Thursday the launch of a new artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure engineering center in Taiwan, marking its largest AI hardware facility outside the United States, according to an official company statement.
The state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary hub will employ hundreds of staff dedicated to designing, testing, and accelerating hardware technologies that underpin Google’s global AI initiatives.
Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te attended the opening ceremony in Taipei.
"The opening of this new R&D (research and development) center in Taiwan highlights our growing role in global AI development, and we will keep leveraging our strengths to help build secure & trustworthy AI," Lai said on the US social media company X.
Google stated that innovations developed at the Taipei center will be integrated across its worldwide data centers and AI infrastructure, powering products from Search and YouTube to cutting-edge applications driven by its Gemini AI technology.
"This builds on Google’s existing presence in Taiwan, which is a unique setting that connects the critical elements for building AI infrastructure, from design and engineering to manufacturing and deployment," the company added in its statement.
The tech giant already operates its first data center in Taiwan, further solidifying the island’s role in its global AI strategy.
