CM Reddy Moots Free Fine Rice Scheme Across The Country On Telangana Model

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday suggested to the Centre to implement the free fine rice distribution scheme of Telangana across the country. The Chief Minister made the suggestion during a meeting with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi here.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy explained to the Central minister that Telangana is the only state in the country implementing free distribution of fine rice through Fair Price Shops.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Reddy told the Central minister that the objective of the welfare scheme will be fulfilled only if people are supplied the rice that they eat.

The Chief Minister suggested that the Centre consider free distribution of 'Sanna Biyyam' (fine rice) to consumers across the country in the same way as it is being implemented in Telangana. He requested that, if necessary, a comprehensive study be conducted and appropriate decisions be taken in this regard.

Joshi told Reddy that a decision on distribution of fine rice would be taken after a full-scale study.

Telangana's Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Shri Seshadri, Civil Supplies Department Principal Secretary Stephen Raveendra and other senior officials were present.

Under the scheme launched in March this year under CM Reddy, the Telangana government is supplying fine rice free of cost to the poor through Fair Price Shops. Each ration card holder in the state gets six kilograms of fine rice every month.

The Telangana government says that the scheme is benefiting 3.10 crore people, accounting for nearly 85 per cent of the state's population.

Meanwhile, visionary technologist and CEO of Analog AI, Alex Kipman called on Chief Minister Reddy on Thursday.

Known for leading the creation of two of the world's most influential mixed reality platforms Microsoft Kinect and HoloLens, Kipman is globally recognised for redefining human–computer interaction.

The Chief Minister discusses potential collaboration opportunities integrating next generation 'Physical Intelligence' systems with Telangana's Future City, AI City and Musi Riverfront Development projects

Analog AI expressed interest in solving problems like traffic congestion, urban flooding and climate change prediction for Hyderabad city using their cutting-edge tech platforms

Chief Minister Reddy extended an invite to Kipman for attending the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8 and 9.