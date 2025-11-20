403
Trump Approves Expanded Measures Against Venezuela
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has authorized additional steps to exert pressure on Venezuela and ready the United States for a potential wider military campaign, which includes secret CIA actions targeting President Nicolas Maduro’s administration, a media outlet reported, citing US officials.
Simultaneously, Trump has sanctioned a fresh series of behind-the-scenes negotiations that reportedly prompted the Venezuelan leader to offer to resign after several years—a proposal the White House ultimately dismissed, the outlet noted on Monday.
The Pentagon has sent warships to the Caribbean and carried out contentious strikes on small vessels it claims are linked to drug trafficking from Venezuela.
The White House maintains that Maduro is an illegitimate, cartel-connected ruler, raising speculation that direct military intervention could be forthcoming.
Maduro has rejected the drug trafficking accusations and cautioned the US against initiating “a crazy war.”
According to the media outlet, although Trump has not yet deployed combat troops to Venezuela, Washington’s forthcoming actions could involve “sabotage or some sort of cyber, psychological, or information operations” designed to heighten pressure on Maduro’s administration.
As part of the reported preparations, US military planners have assembled lists of alleged drug facilities and are weighing strikes on military units loyal to Maduro.
The outlet added that Trump convened two meetings in the White House Situation Room last week to assess Venezuela and review strategic options with his senior advisers.
While directing the CIA to ready covert missions, Trump simultaneously resumed back-channel discussions with Maduro after a brief pause in talks last month, sources familiar with the matter told the media outlets.
