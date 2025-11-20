Turkmen Ambassador Sends Congratulatory Letter To Azerbaijani Prime Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov, has sent a letter to Prime Minister Ali Asadov on the occasion of the decision of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding“the full-fledged participation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia,” Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the decision of the Seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia regarding the full-fledged participation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

This is undoubtedly a historic event. It marks the transformation of Central Asia and Azerbaijan into a unified geopolitical and geo-economic space and highlights the strong unity of our peoples and states based on brotherhood, good neighborliness, equality, and cooperation. It also underlines the absolute understanding that our historical destiny is inseparable and indivisible.

As you know, during the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held this August in the Avaza National Tourism Zone, an extraordinary Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia was convened at Turkmenistan's proposal. It was at this meeting that Turkmenistan proposed Azerbaijan's accession to the Consultative Meetings as a full member, enabling it to become a key participant in this format and further deepen its relations and comprehensive integration into the family of fraternal nations.

I am confident that taking into account brotherly Azerbaijan's political influence, vast resources, industrial and technological potential, as well as its achievements in cultural and humanitarian spheres, Azerbaijan's participation in the Consultative Meetings will become a defining factor in deepening cooperation between our countries and peoples. It will also encourage active engagement in current regional and international development trends and contribute to enhancing the role and weight of the Central Asian states and Azerbaijan on the global stage as responsible, united partners who understand their place in the global coordinate system and are ready to achieve common goals together.

Please accept my sincere congratulations once again. Taking this opportunity, I wish you strong health and success in your responsible activities,” reads the letter.

On November 16, following the Seventh Consultative Meeting, the presidents signed several key documents aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and enhancing security, including the decision to admit Azerbaijan as a full participant in the Consultative Meetings.