403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Sees Increase in Infant Botulism Cases
(MENAFN) A total of 31 cases of infant botulism have been confirmed across 15 U.S. states as of Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported, as investigators probe a potential connection to contaminated infant formula.
According to the FDA, “Epidemiologic and laboratory data show that ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula might be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which is causing infant illness in multiple regions of the country.”
All affected infants have required hospitalization, though no deaths have been reported. Of those with demographic information available, ages range from 16 to 200 days, and 11 are female.
The FDA warned that recalled formula continues to appear on store shelves in several states. “We are working with state partners and retailers to ensure the recall is effectively implemented,” the agency said.
The agency also highlighted that the recalled formula had been sold through online marketplaces and shipped to customers internationally, and it warned consumers around the world to avoid using any ByHeart brand infant formula.
The FDA confirmed that its investigation to determine the source of contamination is ongoing.
According to the FDA, “Epidemiologic and laboratory data show that ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula might be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which is causing infant illness in multiple regions of the country.”
All affected infants have required hospitalization, though no deaths have been reported. Of those with demographic information available, ages range from 16 to 200 days, and 11 are female.
The FDA warned that recalled formula continues to appear on store shelves in several states. “We are working with state partners and retailers to ensure the recall is effectively implemented,” the agency said.
The agency also highlighted that the recalled formula had been sold through online marketplaces and shipped to customers internationally, and it warned consumers around the world to avoid using any ByHeart brand infant formula.
The FDA confirmed that its investigation to determine the source of contamination is ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment