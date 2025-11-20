403
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ To Debut In India This Month
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, November 20, 2025: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, is all set to launch the Galaxy Tab A11+ in India, bringing enhanced performance and key Galaxy AI capabilities to consumers.
The Galaxy Tab A11+ will debut with segment-leading AI features, such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search with Google, and Solve Math on Samsung Notes, enabling smarter learning, improved productivity and easier information access for users.
With Google Gemini, users get real-time visual AI through which they can more naturally engage in conversational interactions that make everyday tasks easier. Circle to Search is a new way to search anything using a simple gesture â€” without switching apps. The Solve Math feature in Samsung Notes provides quick and accurate solutions to complex math equations.
Powered by the 4nm-based MediaTek MT8775 processor, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is designed to deliver smooth and reliable performance across everyday tasks. It will be available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants, with support for up to 2TB expandable storage to accommodate additional content and learning material. With the launch of the Galaxy Tab A11+, Samsung plans to further consolidate its market leadership in India.
