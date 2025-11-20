Estonian FM Ringing Bell For Bold Overhaul Of UN In New York

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On November 19, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna visited New York, where he emphasized during meetings at the United Nations the importance of bold and ambitious action in advancing UN reform, Trend reports via the Estonian MFA.

He also discussed the situation in Ukraine, pointing out that to strike gold with a just and lasting peace, it takes a steady hand and unwavering support for the beleaguered country, along with a constant push from the international community to get the wheels of stability turning again.

While in New York, Minister Tsahkna met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Guy Bernard Ryder; UN Under-Secretary-General and Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Gill; U.S. Ambassador to the UN Michael Waltz; Norwegian Ambassador to the UN Merete Fjeld Brattested; EU Ambassador to the UN Stavros Lambrinidis; and Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Andriy Melnyk.

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. To address the challenges faced by the international community today, it is essential to modernize the organization and enhance its effectiveness. Estonia supports reforms that would make the UN more efficient, more accountable, and better able to prevent conflicts,” Tsahkna said.

The meetings also covered Estonia's expertise in global digital development, issues related to artificial intelligence, and continued international support for Ukraine, including within UN frameworks.

“Estonia believes that lasting peace requires strong political, economic, and security-related assistance for Ukraine. Estonia remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and will never accept any change of borders by force,” Tsahkna stated.

He put his cards on the table, reaffirming Estonia's commitment to working hand in hand with allies and partners.

Following his visit to the United States, Minister Tsahkna will travel to Brussels for the upcoming meeting of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council. The agenda will include discussions on developments in Ukraine, the Middle East, Sudan, and the Sahel region. EU ministers will also meet with representatives from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). On Friday, Tsahkna will participate in the EU–Indo-Pacific Forum, which will bring together ministers to discuss defense and security cooperation, economic security, and issues related to climate and the green transition.