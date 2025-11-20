Arthouse Hotel NYC Expands To Dubai With Arthouse Hills Arjan - A AED 550 Million Landmark.

Dubai, 20th November 2025: Arthouse Hills Arjan is the second Arthouse-branded residential development in Dubai, following the success of the first Arthouse residence in Meydan. It brings the iconic design and creative heritage of Arthouse Hotel New York to one of the city's fastest-growing communities. The tower stands as one of the tallest and most amenity-rich in Arjan, offering a wellness-focused, culturally inspired lifestyle experience.

Blending Manhattan's creative legacy with a premium, design-driven, and aspirational living philosophy, Arthouse Hills Arjan marks a significant expansion of the Arthouse brand in the UAE. Backed by a trusted network of established industry leaders, the development highlights global brand alignment while focusing on lifestyle, culture, and architectural excellence.

Announcing the official signing ceremony marking the strategic alignment of all key partners bringing Arthouse Hills Arjan to life:



Arthouse – Global Brand Partner.

Adaan Developments – Developer, launching its first development in Dubai with Arthouse Hills, signaling long-term ambitions in premium residential offerings.

Tuscany – Strategic Partner, providing development structure and market expertise .

Cledor – Development Partner (Founded by Omar Gull), and the official Brand Partner for Arthouse in the UAE, serving as the gateway for all Arthouse-branded projects in the country.

Santosh Punuru – Partner & Development Manager, a respected industry leader, strengthening execution confidence. NSE – Construction Contractor, ensuring technical quality and delivery capability. With 25 years of experience, the company has completed more than 120 projects for leading clients including Emaar, Deyaar, and RAK Properties, and is currently managing over 130 commercial and residential developments.

Arthouse Hills Arjan strengthens the brand's presence in the UAE while positioning Arjan as a maturing micro-market attractive to both end-users and investors. Reinforcing Dubai's status as a hub for design-led, wellness-focused residential offerings, the development stands out for its deep amenity integration, wellness-driven design, and commitment to design-led living. Arthouse Hills Arjan emerges as a landmark, globally aligned entrant in the luxury residential market, delivering a uniquely integrated, two-level lifestyle ecosystem that is premium, design-driven, and thoughtfully curated.

Podium Amenities



Adults' and kids' pools with play area

Men's and women's sauna & steam rooms

Sound healing zone

Movement & mobility studio

Wellness bar Library and games lounge

Rooftop Amenities



Infinity pool with elevated views

Separate men's & women's gyms with hot & cold plunge pools

Japanese rooftop garden Yoga deck and meditation & Zen Garden

No other development in Arjan matches this level of depth, diversity, or integration of lifestyle amenities, placing wellness and experiential living at the heart of the Arthouse Hills experience.

Bhaskara Santosh is the Former Head of Sales Emaar. He brings decades of real estate leadership experience across the UAE, India, and China, including heading residential sales for Emaar in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. He has led over 150-billion-dirham in sales, crafted high-impact launch strategies, and built a reputation for precision in pricing, luxury sales, and market execution.

Arthouse Hills Arjan is one of the most anticipated new launches in the district, generating strong market visibility and investor confidence for Adaan's inaugural development. By showcasing the partnership with Arthouse Hotel New York and an unmatched amenity offering, the project differentiates itself within a highly competitive micro-market. It signals to brokers, buyers, and investors that a new, design-driven developer has entered the market with a serious commitment to quality, building early momentum, establishing brand credibility, and driving accelerated demand ahead of the sales launch.

