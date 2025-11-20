403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU approves digital travel app law to streamline border crossings
(MENAFN) EU member states have agreed on a common position for a new law introducing a digital travel application, allowing travelers to submit their travel information before arriving at the bloc’s external borders, according to reports.
Representatives in Coreper approved the regulation, which establishes rules for the optional creation and use of digital travel credentials during border crossings. The system is designed to let travelers share their travel data in advance, enabling border officers to verify documents and run checks against border, police, and migration databases before arrival. Officials say the measure will reduce waiting times and enhance security.
The digital framework includes a mobile app, a backend verification service, and a traveler router. EU citizens and third-country nationals can create a digital copy of their passport or ID card, although participation is voluntary. The backend system electronically confirms that the digital copy matches a legitimate document, while the traveler router allows secure sharing with border authorities.
By pre-submitting documents, travelers help officers focus on suspicious cases, and the tool will integrate with existing EU border management systems. When the Entry/Exit System, operational since October 2025, or the ETIAS travel authorization system, launching in 2026, are used, digital credentials will support submissions for travel authorization and visas.
The council presidency can now begin negotiations with the European Parliament once MEPs finalize their stance. The European Commission noted that in 2022, 593 million crossings of the EU’s external borders caused pressure on authorities and long queues. The new digital application aims to streamline processes and improve document authenticity verification.
Representatives in Coreper approved the regulation, which establishes rules for the optional creation and use of digital travel credentials during border crossings. The system is designed to let travelers share their travel data in advance, enabling border officers to verify documents and run checks against border, police, and migration databases before arrival. Officials say the measure will reduce waiting times and enhance security.
The digital framework includes a mobile app, a backend verification service, and a traveler router. EU citizens and third-country nationals can create a digital copy of their passport or ID card, although participation is voluntary. The backend system electronically confirms that the digital copy matches a legitimate document, while the traveler router allows secure sharing with border authorities.
By pre-submitting documents, travelers help officers focus on suspicious cases, and the tool will integrate with existing EU border management systems. When the Entry/Exit System, operational since October 2025, or the ETIAS travel authorization system, launching in 2026, are used, digital credentials will support submissions for travel authorization and visas.
The council presidency can now begin negotiations with the European Parliament once MEPs finalize their stance. The European Commission noted that in 2022, 593 million crossings of the EU’s external borders caused pressure on authorities and long queues. The new digital application aims to streamline processes and improve document authenticity verification.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment