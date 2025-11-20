403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over Twenty Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 25 Palestinians were killed and 77 others wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported, signaling a serious breach of a tenuous ceasefire established last month.
A ministry statement indicated that several of the injured civilians are in critical condition.
The Israeli military carried out multiple strikes in various Gaza locations Wednesday evening, claiming they were responding to gunfire directed at its forces in Rafah, southern Gaza.
Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal detailed that the attacks began in the afternoon, hitting several areas throughout the territory.
“The attacks started with artillery shelling targeting a house in the Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, killing a young Palestinian,” Basal said.
He added that another strike struck a civilian gathering in the same area, resulting in one more death and injuring dozens of others.
Israeli warplanes also targeted the headquarters of Gaza’s Endowments Ministry in the Zeitoun neighborhood, killing five people, including a pregnant woman and a girl, according to the spokesman.
In southern Gaza, three Palestinians died and multiple others were injured when an Israeli strike hit a group of civilians in Khan Younis, Basal said.
A correspondent reported that the strikes hit areas from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.
Hamas condemned the attacks as a “horrific massacre” and “a dangerous escalation through which war criminal (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu seeks to resume the genocide against our people.”
The group dismissed Israel’s justification about gunfire targeting its forces as “a weak and exposed attempt to justify its crimes and violations.”
Hamas urged Türkiye, the US, Egypt, and Qatar, the guarantors of the ceasefire, to immediately pressure Israel to halt its actions that threaten the truce.
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has reportedly killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, primarily women and children, injured over 170,000, and left the enclave largely in ruins.
