AI Is Changing Search: Here's How To Keep Your Brand Seen And Trusted

WHAT: Webinar – The AI Search Shift: Will Your Brand Keep Up?

AI is changing how people search and trust information, especially across the UK, where tools like ChatGPT and Gemini are now delivering instant answers instead of sending users to websites.

This shift means your press releases, earned media and online content now play a much bigger role in how your brand appears (or disappears) in AI-generated results.

On 26 November, join Notified, PRWeek, Campaign and Management Today for a live session on how to stay visible in this new search landscape. You'll learn how to build authority, key Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) techniques and how to keep your organisation cited, credible and discoverable as AI reshapes how people find information.

In this session, you'll learn:



What AEO is and why it's changing search

How earned media, press releases and social content help train AI tools Simple steps to make your content more visible, trusted and human in AI results











WHEN: Wednesday, 26 November 2025 from 2:30pm – 3:30pm GMT

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Jamie Brader – Commercial Director, Notified

Jamie works with leading brands and agencies to boost visibility and credibility through smarter media distribution and measurement. At Notified, he focuses on helping communicators understand how AI, data and multimedia are reshaping the news and PR landscape.

Stuart Bruce – PR Futurist and Co-founder, Purposeful Relations

A global thought leader in modern public relations, Stuart helps organisations use data, AI and innovation to build stronger relationships and reputation. He has advised international companies, governments and industry bodies on the future of PR and communications measurement.

Sarah Salter – VP, Global Partnerships and AI Innovation, WPP

Sarah leads WPP's global efforts at the intersection of AI and marketing innovation. With over 20 years of experience in communications and digital strategy, she helps major brands understand and use emerging technologies to build smarter, more connected campaigns.

Siobhan Holt (Moderator) – Deputy Editor, PRWeek

Siobhan oversees features and special projects for PRWeek UK, covering how technology and innovation are transforming communications. She regularly moderates panels and industry events exploring the future of media, reputation and brand storytelling.

WHY:

AI search is changing how people in the UK and around the world find and trust information. This session will help PR and marketing professionals understand what this shift means for their brand. You'll learn how to build credibility, improve visibility and protect your organisation's reputation as AI becomes the new gatekeeper of information.

About Notified

