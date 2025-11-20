Save Up To 35% On Dangbei Projectors During Amazon Spain's Black Friday & Cyber Monday
MADRID, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, will join Amazon Spain's Black Friday & Cyber Monday from November 20–December 1, 2025. Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 35% on Dangbei's best-selling projectors, ranging from flagship 4K home cinema models to portable and affordable entry-level solutions.
Biggest Savings
Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens, delivering bright daytime images, Google TV, and licensed Netflix.
Now €1, 0 99 ( 26.7% , down from €1,499).
Flagship Home Cinema Projectors
Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – 4K laser projector with HDR10+, 2000 ISO lumens,enhanced tone mapping, and a built-in gimbal stand for flexible setup.
Now € 959 ( 26.2% , down from €1,299).
Dangbei MP1 Max – Next-gen Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector offering 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color coverage, and ΔE<1 accuracy, Google TV with licensed Netflix. A perfect choice for cinephiles.
Now €1, 4 99 ( 21.1% , down from €1,899).
Lightweight & Portable Options
Dangbei Atom – Ultra-slim laser projector with 1200 ISO lumens and Google TV built in. Compact, lightweight, and powerful, delivering sharp Full HD with HDR10.
Now € 597 ( 19.2% , down from €739).
Dangbei Freedo – Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Perfect for outdoor movie nights.
Now € 369 ( 26.1% , down from €499).
Dangbei N2 mini – Native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. Compact and easy for wall or ceiling projection.
Now €1 69 ( 22.8% , down from €219).
All offers are available exclusively at the Text>Dangbei Store on.
About Dangbei
Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound for both home and mobile entertainment. For more information, please visit Text>.
Dangbei PR team
Email:...
Website:
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Text>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment