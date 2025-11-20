Flights Delayed At Sharjah Due To Foggy Weather Airport Issues Advisory

Sharjah Airport has advised passengers to stay updated on the latest flight information and possible changes to the flight schedule, following dense fog on Thursday morning that led to multiple flight delays and cancellations.

In an announcement, the airport said a number of scheduled services had been affected due to unstable weather in the region, and travellers should avoid heading to the airport without confirming their flight status in advance.

"A number of flights have been cancelled and delayed due to the weather conditions. We strongly advise passengers to contact their airlines directly to verify the status of their flights before heading to the airport,” the airport said, stressing the importance of checking official updates to avoid inconvenience.

The airport's advisory comes as residents in some parts of the UAE woke up to monster fog blanketing the Emirate, reducing visibility, which can impact flight operations, ground handling, and aircraft movements.

The General Command of Sharjah Police urged drivers to exercise utmost caution and care while driving due to fog and reduced horizontal visibility. "We emphasise the necessity of maintaining adequate distances between vehicles, reducing speeds, and handling roads with caution for your safety and the safety of others," the authority said on Thursday.

UAE residents wake up to foggy morning

Residents earlier reported visibility dropping to less than 500 metres in several areas as they commuted through the morning fog. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued red alerts across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman. The first warning was released shortly after midnight as visibility deteriorated sharply.

Fog in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Fog also engulfed large parts of Dubai from the early morning hours, with visibility falling to less than 100 metres in areas including Al Qusais, Al Muhaisnah and communities along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. Traffic slowed to a crawl during peak hours as motorists navigated the thick blanket of fog.

Dubai Police warned motorists to exercise caution:“Dubai Police urges motorists to drive safely and cautiously due to low visibility caused by fog formation across some parts in Dubai."

In Abu Dhabi, police activated their weather-related speed reduction system, lowering limits across several roads. Emergency alerts were pushed directly to motorists' phones, instructing them to slow down to 80kmph due to low visibility.

Cautious motorists in UAE

Motorists on the highways were being cautious and were seen driving slower than usual, which also resulted in congestion in a few pockets. To counter the dense fog, many drivers are switching on their hazard lights - a practice experts warn would cause more harm than help on the roads.

Using hazard lights in the fog will confuse the other road users as they can't estimate a motorist's intention and therefore, will cause accident. Driving in the fog means, one does not have clear vision and cannot judge the distance between cars and the driver's ability to anticipate dangers is limited. Similarly, one should dip headlights, as fog reflects the light back towards you.