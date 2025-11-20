Dubai Schools' New KHDA Ratings: What Parents Need To Know

[Editor's Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times' Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Dubai's education regulator has announced the first round of inspection ratings for four of the city's newest private schools - offering parents a rare glimpse of how the newest education facilities are performing, even as full school inspections in Dubai remain suspended for most institutions until 2026.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) confirmed that only schools that opened in 2022 were eligible for full reviews this academic year. In June 2024, the KHDA paused full inspections to give schools more room to reflect, innovate, and strengthen internal practices. That halt has now been extended for another year.

As per the policy, these inspection ratings are directly related to how much a Dubai school can increase its fees. For example, schools with better ratings may be allowed higher percentage increases compared with those rated weaker. Here's a look at the four schools and how they fared in their first KHDA inspections.

Bloom World Academy - 'Good' rating

Among the four newly reviewed schools, Bloom World Academy (BWA) stood out with a 'Good' overall rating - a notable debut in KHDA standards, where it is not so common for a school to enter the system above this level.

Inspectors highlighted several“Very Good” features across the school, particularly its personalised learning model, noting that its curriculum adaptation is also“Very Good”. Additionally, teaching quality was rated "Good" throughout the school, while student progress in English, especially in the middle and senior years, reached "Very Good".

Parents at BWA have long spoken about the school's pastoral culture, and KHDA's report affirmed this, giving high marks for health, safety and student support. Inspectors also praised leadership and community engagement. Students demonstrated“a strong sense of environmental responsibility, both locally and globally.”

Areas for improvement largely centred on raising academic attainment. The report stated,“ensure subject improvement plans clearly support the school's overall development goals and follow the IB curriculum properly.”

Tuition fees at the school range from Dh50,000 for pre-primary to Dh85,000 for Grade 12.

Citizens School - 'Good' in first inspection

Citizens School - known for its creative, entrepreneurial-focused British curriculum - also secured a 'Good' rating in its first full KHDA review.

The report praised the school's emphasis on student development, giving“Very Good” scores for personal and social growth, environmental responsibility and community engagement. Inspectors noted that students showed maturity, kindness and an eagerness to contribute beyond the classroom.

Health and safety standards were rated "Very Good", confirming a well-managed environment where students feel safe, supported and confident.

The report also suggested that the school must strengthen literacy provision across all phases, with particular attention to supporting new students with limited English language skills

In addition, the institution was advised to support outcomes in Arabic and Islamic Education to bring them in line with the rest of the curriculum. Inspectors encouraged further development of independent learning skills - particularly in the secondary phase - so students become more confident, collaborative thinkers.

Tuition fees at the school range from Dh45,000 in FS1 to Dh80,000 in Year 9.

Dubai Schools Nad Al Sheba - 'Acceptable'

Dubai Schools Nad Al Sheba, part of the government-backed Dubai Schools project offering an American curriculum, received an overall rating of 'Acceptable' in its first KHDA inspection.

The school earned praise for its wellbeing and inclusion practices, both rated "Good", and for maintaining "Very Good" health and safety standards. Inspectors noted that students benefit from a supportive and respectful environment, with leaders ensuring care and wellbeing remain central as the school grows.

To progress beyond the Acceptable level, the KHDA recommended strengthening academic attainment across key subjects.“Eliminating inconsistencies and sharing best practice Raising expectations and ensuring tasks are consistently challenging Supporting students to become independent learners, critical thinkers, problem solvers and entrepreneurs.”

Tuition fees at the school range from Dh30,603 in KG 1 to Dh45,853 in Grade 8.

Durham School Dubai - 'Acceptable'

Durham School Dubai, another newcomer offering a British curriculum, also received an 'Acceptable' rating. Inspectors noted that the school has created a positive, respectful atmosphere, with staff developing warm relationships with students.

The KHDA pointed to the school's early-stage efforts to build a comprehensive British-style academic pathway, including plans for senior and sixth-form provision. Leadership was commended for being responsive and committed“to the school's values of moral integrity, ambition, responsibility and kindness.”

Key recommendations included enhancing certain teaching methodologies. It must become more consistent by promoting independent, critical thinking and using accurate assessment data to guide planning and support diverse learning needs.“Inclusion systems and IEPs (Individualised Education Programme) should be redesigned to better inform classroom practice. The school should also adopt a structured, student-informed approach to monitoring and improving wellbeing.”

Tuition fees at the school range from Dh55,269 in FS1 to Dh95,186 in Year 11.

Why only four full inspections this year?

In 2023-24, more than 200 private schools underwent full KHDA inspections. This year, only four did.

The change is part of KHDA's temporary shift away from full-scale inspections, designed to give institutions breathing space to refine internal systems, experiment with innovation, and strengthen self-evaluation practices. Instead of full visits, most schools received targeted quality assurance check-ins or continued reporting through self-evaluation frameworks.

The KHDA has confirmed that full inspections will not resume during the 2025–26 academic year, marking the second year in a row that Dubai's schools will not receive updated overall ratings.

What does this mean for school fees?

In Dubai, any fee increase a school seeks to implement is linked to its latest KHDA rating, with higher-rated schools generally allowed to request larger hikes.

But with inspection ratings frozen for the second consecutive year, all schools can only adjust fees based on the Education Cost Index (ECI), which is 2.35 per cent for the 2025–26 academic year.

This means no school-regardless of performance-can apply for an increase above the ECI.

Dubai's school quality

Though full inspections are paused, last year's comprehensive review offers reassurance. In the 2023–24 academic year:



23 schools were rated Outstanding

48 achieved Very Good

85 were rated Good

51 were Acceptable

Only 2 schools were rated Weak None were Very Weak

Notably, 81 per cent of students in Dubai attend schools rated Good or better-a figure that reflects the emirate's continued emphasis on quality and rigorous standards. Additionally, 83 per cent of schools received Good or higher ratings for wellbeing, an area that has become a core focus in the post-pandemic era.

Mix of curricula and cultures

For many families, especially those considering new schools, any credible data is valuable. Dubai's private school sector remains one of the most diverse in the world, offering 17 curricula and serving students from more than 180 nationalities.

While most schools will continue growing and improving without the pressure of a full inspection cycle, these four new ratings provide early indicators of promise-and a reminder that new schools often need several years to fully establish their academic and cultural identity.