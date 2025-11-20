Free TB Treatment At Over 3,000 Centers Moph Seeks Continued Global Support

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has emphasized the need for continued support from the international community in the fight against tuberculosis (TB). The ministry announced that diagnostic and treatment services for TB are currently being provided free of charge at 3,189 health centers across Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, a specialist in respiratory diseases and tuberculosis at the Afghan-Japan Hospital described TB as a treatable disease and urged the public to seek medical attention immediately if they notice symptoms.

Ministry's efforts against TB

Sharafat Zaman, spokesman for MoPH, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the number of TB patients visiting health centers had increased compared to previous years.

He explained that, in 2024, approximately 51,419 TB cases were detected, diagnosed and treated, reflecting a 3.5 percent increase from 2023.

Zaman noted that the National TB Control Program, managed by MoPH, is responsible for controlling and eradicating TB nationwide.

He attributed the increase in reported cases to the growing availability of diagnostic and treatment facilities across the country.

“TB diagnostic and treatment services are provided free of charge at 3,189 health centers nationwide,” he said.“In areas without diagnostic facilities, patients' sputum samples are collected and sent to the nearest center for testing. Once confirmed, treatment kits are delivered to these locations, ensuring full treatment for patients.”

To improve diagnostics, Zaman added that there are 138 GeneXpert machines across 34 provinces, enabling faster and more accurate TB detection. Additionally, specialized treatment centers for drug-resistant TB have been established in seven zones and five provinces.

Zaman also highlighted the crucial role of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, as well as other international organizations, in providing both financial and technical support to combat TB in Afghanistan.

Specialist: TB is treatable with timely care

Dr. Iqbal Hamidi, a respiratory disease and TB specialist at Afghan-Japan Hospital, described tuberculosis as a chronic, bacterial, and infectious disease that can be transmitted through breathing, consuming contaminated food, or direct contact with infected objects. In rare cases, TB can also be passed from a pregnant mother to her fetus.

Dr. Hamidi identified common TB symptoms as fever, night sweats, weight loss, loss of appetite, and high fever.

He added that if TB affects the lungs, it leads to respiratory problems; if it affects the digestive system, it causes diarrhea or constipation; if it affects the reproductive system, it can cause infertility; and if it affects the spine, it can lead to curvature and even disability.

He advised TB patients to avoid crowded places and recommended wearing masks to prevent the spread of the infection.

Dr. Hamidi emphasized that TB is treatable and that treatment duration depends on the type of TB. Pulmonary TB typically requires about six months of treatment, while bone TB may take up to a year. Drug-resistant TB treatment lasts between 18 to 24 months.

In a message to families, Dr. Hamidi urged:“If anyone in your household has been coughing for more than three weeks, especially with sputum, they should visit the nearest clinic for diagnosis. Early diagnosis can prevent the spread of the infection.”

Patients share their experience at the Afghan-Japan hospital

Two patients currently receiving treatment at the Afghan-Japan Hospital shared their experiences with Pajhwok.

Javid, a 23-year-old man from Kunduz province, has been hospitalized for two weeks after being diagnosed with tuberculosis.

He recalled experiencing fluid discharge from his lungs and later discovering a lump on his thigh. After visiting a doctor in his province, he was initially given serum drips, but his condition worsened, leaving him unable to walk.“Now, my health has improved. I can walk, eat, speak, and gradually resume light activities,” he said.

Similarly, Abdul Rahim, a 75-year-old man from Ghorband district in Parwan province, shared his story after being hospitalized for three weeks.

He had been feeling extremely weak and unable to eat for about one and a half months before being diagnosed with TB.“After coming to the hospital and being tested for TB, I am now under treatment and feeling much better,” he said.

Both patients expressed satisfaction with the services provided at the Afghan-Japan Hospital and urged families to seek medical attention promptly if they notice any symptoms of TB in order to prevent further complications.

kk/sa