Toobit Launches $1M Trail To Triumph With Chris Sharma

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its newest campaign, Trails to Triumph with Chris Sharma. This campaign encourages both new and experienced traders to explore and trade across Toobit's diverse features, with a prize pool of up to $1 million in Bonuses, Trial Funds, and physical rewards.

The campaign utilizes a mission-based structure, rewarding traders with lucky draw entries for completing various tasks across three core categories: starter quests for quick onboarding, tiered funding milestones for deposit activity, and daily climbs that reward regular trading across Spot, Futures, Copy Trading, and Event Contracts.

Participants in the campaign can open mystery boxes and win a range of rewards. The prize pool features gadgets such as the iPhone 17 Pro (512GB), the Apple Watch Series 11, the Nintendo Switch 2, and the iPhone Air. Traders can also claim crypto and vouchers, including USDT Bonuses worth up to 200 USDT, Trial Funds, Event Contracts Trial Funds, and token airdrops like DOGE and TON. For those looking for exclusive items, the pool also includes limited-edition Toobit merchandise.

"Every great journey, whether conquering a climbing route or navigating the crypto markets, requires calculated strategy and determination," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "We're inviting our community to explore the full breadth of Toobit, where hitting these trading and deposit milestones turns their focus and strategy directly into tangible, high-value rewards."

Traders must register on the campaign page to participate. Full details, requirements, and Terms and Conditions can be found on the official announcement page.

The Trail to Triumph campaign is driven by Toobit's official Brand Ambassador, world-renowned climber Chris Sharma. Announced in May 2025, the partnership highlights the shared mindset between elite climbing and strategic trading: success hinges on careful preparation, calculated risk, and dedication.

Sharma, known for pioneering new routes and challenging limits, embodies these principles. This was showcased in Toobit's brand video, "The Ascent, " which uses his intense climbs as a metaphor for the focused, determined journey required to succeed in the crypto markets.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email:...

Website:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at