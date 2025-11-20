403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Marks Milestone in Western Military Airlift
(MENAFN) Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that the 1,000th aircraft in an ongoing Western airlift since the start of the Gaza genocide has arrived in the country.
The ministry reported that this operation has delivered over 120,000 tons of military cargo since October 8, 2023.
The declaration comes as the United States continues to back Tel Aviv in the Gaza conflict, while several Western nations have criticized Israeli conduct and imposed limitations on arms exports.
In September, Spain issued a royal decree enforcing a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.
Previously, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada had also introduced restrictions on weapon transfers.
“The 1,000th aircraft in the comprehensive military equipment and weapons airlift operation, which commenced immediately following the outbreak of war, has landed in Israel,” stated the ministry, describing the operation as “unprecedented” in Israeli history.
The aircraft, carrying a substantial shipment of military hardware, was received by Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, according to the ministry.
“To date, over 120,000 tons of military equipment, munitions, weapons systems, and protective gear have been transferred to Israel via 1,000 aircraft and approximately 150 maritime vessels,” the statement added.
While the statement did not reveal the precise sources of the shipments, it noted that the operation is coordinated by the Defense Ministry’s Procurement Directorate, through the International Defense Transportation Unit, the ministry’s offices in the United States and Berlin, the army’s Planning and Force Build-Up Directorate, and the Israeli Air Force.
The ministry reported that this operation has delivered over 120,000 tons of military cargo since October 8, 2023.
The declaration comes as the United States continues to back Tel Aviv in the Gaza conflict, while several Western nations have criticized Israeli conduct and imposed limitations on arms exports.
In September, Spain issued a royal decree enforcing a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.
Previously, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada had also introduced restrictions on weapon transfers.
“The 1,000th aircraft in the comprehensive military equipment and weapons airlift operation, which commenced immediately following the outbreak of war, has landed in Israel,” stated the ministry, describing the operation as “unprecedented” in Israeli history.
The aircraft, carrying a substantial shipment of military hardware, was received by Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, according to the ministry.
“To date, over 120,000 tons of military equipment, munitions, weapons systems, and protective gear have been transferred to Israel via 1,000 aircraft and approximately 150 maritime vessels,” the statement added.
While the statement did not reveal the precise sources of the shipments, it noted that the operation is coordinated by the Defense Ministry’s Procurement Directorate, through the International Defense Transportation Unit, the ministry’s offices in the United States and Berlin, the army’s Planning and Force Build-Up Directorate, and the Israeli Air Force.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment