403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistani, Indonesian forces wrap up twelve-Day anti-terror exercises
(MENAFN) The armies of Pakistan and Indonesia wrapped up a 12-day joint counter-terrorism drill in Indonesia on Wednesday.
Combat units from both nations “successfully achieved” all training objectives during the Shaheen Strike-II exercise, as stated by military sources.
The joint drills focused on refining tactics, procedures, and techniques for counterterrorism operations, with particular attention to operations in urban environments and measures against improvised explosive devices. The exercise also aimed to further strengthen “the longstanding military-to-military cooperation between the two friendly countries,” according to reports.
Indonesia’s Major General of Infantry Division 1 Kostrad, Brigadier Novi Rubadi Sugito, highlighted that the exercise provided a strategic platform to exchange expertise, boost soldier professionalism, and reinforce collaboration between the Indonesian and Pakistani armies.
He added that the drill was “not only a means of strengthening ties” but also represented an important step toward enhancing stability and peace in the region, especially across South and Southeast Asia.
Combat units from both nations “successfully achieved” all training objectives during the Shaheen Strike-II exercise, as stated by military sources.
The joint drills focused on refining tactics, procedures, and techniques for counterterrorism operations, with particular attention to operations in urban environments and measures against improvised explosive devices. The exercise also aimed to further strengthen “the longstanding military-to-military cooperation between the two friendly countries,” according to reports.
Indonesia’s Major General of Infantry Division 1 Kostrad, Brigadier Novi Rubadi Sugito, highlighted that the exercise provided a strategic platform to exchange expertise, boost soldier professionalism, and reinforce collaboration between the Indonesian and Pakistani armies.
He added that the drill was “not only a means of strengthening ties” but also represented an important step toward enhancing stability and peace in the region, especially across South and Southeast Asia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment