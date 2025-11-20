403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia, US Ink USD557 Billion in Investment Deals
(MENAFN) Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih announced on Wednesday that the cumulative worth of agreements finalized between Saudi Arabia and the United States has reached $557 billion.
In an interview with a Saudi channel, Al-Falih stated that Saudi Arabia concluded 242 investment pacts with the US during the US-Saudi Investment Forum held in Washington, DC.
“We signed numerous agreements across various sectors to strengthen the partnership between Saudi Arabia and the US,” he emphasized, highlighting the breadth of the collaboration.
Al-Falih also mentioned that the US continues to be the leading foreign investor in Saudi Arabia, noting that 2025 will represent a pivotal milestone for expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.
He further pointed out that the Saudi-US relationship, which has endured for over 90 years, continues to have a significant impact on the global stage.
In an interview with a Saudi channel, Al-Falih stated that Saudi Arabia concluded 242 investment pacts with the US during the US-Saudi Investment Forum held in Washington, DC.
“We signed numerous agreements across various sectors to strengthen the partnership between Saudi Arabia and the US,” he emphasized, highlighting the breadth of the collaboration.
Al-Falih also mentioned that the US continues to be the leading foreign investor in Saudi Arabia, noting that 2025 will represent a pivotal milestone for expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.
He further pointed out that the Saudi-US relationship, which has endured for over 90 years, continues to have a significant impact on the global stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment