Deliveroo Kuwait Kicks Off the Third Edition of Its Restaurant Awards
(MENAFN- Deliveroo) Deliveroo has launched the 3rd edition of its Restaurant Awards in Kuwait, setting the stage to spotlight and recognise Kuwait’s most-loved culinary destinations and championing the country’s dynamic food cultureDeliveroo Restaurant Awards will recognise the very best of Kuwait’s culinary talent across a broad and diverse range of categories. This year’s edition also introduces three new categories : Best Kuwaiti, Best Local Concept, and Best Breakfast.. Whether it’s a hearty breakfast or a classic Kuwaiti meal shared with family and friends, these categories showcase the authentic, comforting food that defines Kuwait’s culinary identity.
The full list of categories includes:
Best Local Concept
Best Healthy
Best Coffee
Best Burger
Best Pizza
Best Dessert
Best Breakfast
Best Chicken
Best Lebanese
Best Kuwaiti
Best Shawarma
Best Mexican
Best Italian
Best Indian
Best Asian
Best New To Roo
Deliveroo Kuwait will feature a single round of public voting, running between November 20th and December 13th, allowing customers across the country to show their support and help their favorite restaurants rise to the top. The top finalists in each category will be revealed mid-December, followed by the official winners’ announcement in January.
Every vote makes a difference, and customers are encouraged to vote for their favourite restaurants directly through the voting page here , giving everyone from local hidden gems to well-known favourites a chance to win. To make the experience even more rewarding, all voters will be entered into a draw to win KD 50 in Deliveroo credit, making this year’s Restaurant Awards a celebration not only for restaurants but for the customers who champion them.
