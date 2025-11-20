403
Australia imposes sanctions on Russian cybercrime service providers
(MENAFN) Australia announced sanctions on Thursday targeting two Russian cybercrime service providers accused of supporting ransomware attacks on networks both domestically and abroad.
In a joint statement with defense and home affairs officials, the Australian Foreign Minister said the move was coordinated with international partners, including the US and the UK.
“Working across government and with international partners, we will continue to take action against Russia, to disrupt cybercrime and hold malicious cyber actors to account,” the minister stated.
The sanctions focus on Media Land LLC, its affiliated company ML Cloud, and two senior staff members, Aleksandr Alexandrovich Volosovik and Kirill Andreevich Zatolokin.
"These organizations have provided their ransomware infrastructure to malicious cyber actors and cybercriminals, allowing them to conduct cyberattacks in Australia and around the world," the statement added.
Under the sanctions, it is a criminal offense to provide assets to, or interact with the assets of, the targeted entities and individuals. Violations could carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison and substantial fines. The two individuals are also prohibited from entering Australia.
