Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Australia Sanctions Russian Cybercrime Providers

2025-11-20 03:12:36
(MENAFN) Australia announced on Thursday that it has imposed sanctions on two Russian cybercrime service providers accused of facilitating ransomware attacks against both domestic and international networks.

In a coordinated statement alongside Defense Minister Richard Marles and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized that Canberra implemented these measures in collaboration with the US and the UK.

“Working across government and with international partners, we will continue to take action against Russia, to disrupt cybercrime and hold malicious cyber actors to account,” Wong stated.

The sanctions specifically target Media Land LLC and its affiliate, ML Cloud, as well as two senior executives: Aleksandr Alexandrovich Volosovik and Kirill Andreevich Zatolokin.

"These organizations have provided their ransomware infrastructure to malicious cyber actors and cybercriminals, allowing them to conduct cyberattacks in Australia and around the world," the statement explained.

Under the new measures, it is a criminal offense to provide assets to, or engage with the assets of, the sanctioned entities and individuals. Violators could face up to 10 years in prison and significant fines.

Additionally, the two executives are prohibited from entering Australia.

