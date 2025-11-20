403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Greenlights Fresh Measures to Pressure Venezuela
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has authorized a fresh set of measures designed to escalate pressure on Venezuela, clearing the way for possible wider military action — including covert CIA operations aimed at undermining President Nicolas Maduro’s government, the New York Times reported, citing U.S. officials.
Simultaneously, Trump approved renewed back-channel contacts that, according to the outlet, prompted Maduro to signal he might step down after a multi-year delay — an offer the White House ultimately rejected.
In recent weeks, the Pentagon has dispatched warships to the Caribbean and launched disputed strikes on small vessels it says are tied to drug-smuggling routes from Venezuela. U.S. officials continue to label Maduro an illegitimate, cartel-linked leader, intensifying speculation that Washington may be preparing for direct military involvement. Maduro has rejected the narcotics allegations and cautioned the United States against initiating “a crazy war.”
According to the NYT, Trump has not committed combat forces to Venezuela, but forthcoming U.S. actions could include “sabotage or some sort of cyber, psychological, or information operations” meant to tighten the vise on Maduro’s inner circle.
Military planners have reportedly drafted target lists of suspected drug-production sites and are weighing potential strikes on units loyal to Maduro. The outlet said Trump convened two White House Situation Room meetings last week to assess options with senior advisers.
While directing the CIA to ready covert initiatives, Trump also revived indirect talks with Maduro after a brief pause last month, individuals familiar with the matter told the paper.
During these quiet exchanges, Maduro allegedly signaled openness to allowing U.S. energy firms access to Venezuelan oil reserves. Trump confirmed the contacts on Sunday, stating, “We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we’ll see how that turns out.”
Venezuelan officials have denounced the U.S. military posture as a sovereignty breach and an attempted coup, placing national forces on high alert. Russia has reiterated its backing for Maduro’s government and its right to defend the country’s independence.
Simultaneously, Trump approved renewed back-channel contacts that, according to the outlet, prompted Maduro to signal he might step down after a multi-year delay — an offer the White House ultimately rejected.
In recent weeks, the Pentagon has dispatched warships to the Caribbean and launched disputed strikes on small vessels it says are tied to drug-smuggling routes from Venezuela. U.S. officials continue to label Maduro an illegitimate, cartel-linked leader, intensifying speculation that Washington may be preparing for direct military involvement. Maduro has rejected the narcotics allegations and cautioned the United States against initiating “a crazy war.”
According to the NYT, Trump has not committed combat forces to Venezuela, but forthcoming U.S. actions could include “sabotage or some sort of cyber, psychological, or information operations” meant to tighten the vise on Maduro’s inner circle.
Military planners have reportedly drafted target lists of suspected drug-production sites and are weighing potential strikes on units loyal to Maduro. The outlet said Trump convened two White House Situation Room meetings last week to assess options with senior advisers.
While directing the CIA to ready covert initiatives, Trump also revived indirect talks with Maduro after a brief pause last month, individuals familiar with the matter told the paper.
During these quiet exchanges, Maduro allegedly signaled openness to allowing U.S. energy firms access to Venezuelan oil reserves. Trump confirmed the contacts on Sunday, stating, “We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we’ll see how that turns out.”
Venezuelan officials have denounced the U.S. military posture as a sovereignty breach and an attempted coup, placing national forces on high alert. Russia has reiterated its backing for Maduro’s government and its right to defend the country’s independence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment