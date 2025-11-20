Hyatt Opens First Hotel In Bangladesh

Dhaka: Hyatt has entered the Bangladesh market with the opening of Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara, an 85-room property positioned to serve business and leisure travellers, according to a Hyatt press release issued on Wednesday (Nov 19).

Located just a kilometre from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the hotel offers King, Twin and View Rooms along with Suites overlooking the runway.

Guests can access all-day dining at Zing, quick service at The Market and panoramic sunset views at the rooftop Zing Skybar.

With seating capacity for more than 200 people and flexible meeting and banquet facilities, the hotel targets business travellers linked to Dhaka's apparel supply chain.

It expects demand from international sourcing firms, RMG buying houses, infrastructure consultants, airline crews and technical teams.

The hotel is situated near the Gazipur Industrial Area and upcoming metro infrastructure, positioning it as a convenient stay option for travellers moving between the airport and major industrial zones.

Hyatt said Uttara remains an underserved hospitality market and the property sets a new benchmark as the first internationally branded upscale hotel in the area.

Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara General Manager Kevin Thomas McIntyre said the hotel's airport proximity and access to key industrial locations will offer convenience for corporate guests.

He said the brand aims to provide comfort, productivity and round-the-clock service while introducing an elevated hospitality standard in Uttara.

Hyatt expects the new property to become a key destination for international visitors and contribute to the growing business corridor emerging across northern Dhaka.

